Thailand reports 72 new Covid cases

Bangkok: Thailand on Saturday logged 72 fresh Covid cases, according to a report of the Centre for the Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Of Saturday's new infections, 63 were domestic infections while nine others referred to imported cases, the CCSA report said.

Those domestic cases included 37 in Samut Sakhon, 14 in Pathum Thani and five in Bangkok, among other provinces, the report said.

Thailand has so far confirmed 25,881 cases of infection, 23,119 of which were reported as domestic while 2,762 others referred to those who had returned from abroad and tested positive in this country, Xinhua reported.

So far, 25,022 patients have fully recovered and been released from hospitals while 776 others are currently hospitalized and 83 fatalities have been reported.

—IANS