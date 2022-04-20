Thailand reaches 91 new COVID-19 cases, total now 1,136:Health Ministry

Bangkok: 91 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Thailand and one related death has occurred in the past days. A Health Ministry official said on Friday that the total number of cases in the country is 1,136.

"Today, 91 cases of the disease were registered and one more patient died of the coronavirus infection. Thus, since the start of the epidemic, a total of 1,136 people have contracted the virus in Thailand.

According to him, more than half of the new cases are associated with known hotspots, including a boxing stadium, pubs and a nightclub in Bangkok, and a massive Muslim religious event in one of the mosques in Malaysia, which was visited by a large group of Thai Muslims in late February and early March.

On 26 March, Thailand authorities completely closed the country's borders to prevent further spread of the disease. Exceptions were made for those who have special permission from the Prime Minister or other officials; Diplomats; International organization employees; And other categories.

UNI