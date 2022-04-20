Thailand police probe Bangkok shopping mall blasts, security beefed up

Bangkok: Security across public places in Thailand was tightened on Monday as police started an investigation into a pair of blasts outside Siam Paragon shopping mall in the heart of Bangkok. The explosion of two improvised bombs outside the luxury mall in the capital on Sunday injured one person. Those behind the incident did not intend to kill, but create panic, said the Royal Thai Police, according to a BBC report. The steel pipe-bombs were hidden behind electric controls on the walkway connecting an overhead train line to Paragon shopping mall and were set on timers to explode at about 20:00 local time, which is supposed to be the busiest time, the report added, citing police statement. The motive behind the bombings is not clear yet. Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha ordered the security to be tightened across the capital following the small bombings. "We have to find out who were responsible for the bombs and whether they had a connection with any political group," Gen Prayut was quoted as saying by the Bangkok Post. He added that CCTV footages from the secuity cameras would help nab the culprit. The bombings come just days after ex-PM Yingluck Shinawatra was impeached. It is first such incident since May last year when the military staged a coup and seized power to end months of chaos caused by street protests. Thailand Army has so far staged 12 coups since 1932`s end of the monarchy.