Thailand imposes nationwide curfew to curb COVID-19 spread

Bangkok: Thailand has imposed a nationwide curfew starting from Friday to prevent people from leaving home at night in an effort to stop the spreading of the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha announced on Thursday that the curfew will be effective nationwide from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. daily, reports Xinhua news agency.

Thailand earlier declared emergency rule to contain the COVID-19 spread but the number of confirmed cases has been growing on daily basis, totalling to 1,875 on Thursday.

The Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration has repeatedly called on people to stay home either in the daytime or at night to reduce the risks of infection.

In Bangkok, all retail stores, convenience stores and cell phone shops were on Wednesday ordered to close between midnight and 5 a.m., according to Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang.

Department stores, discount stores and marketplaces throughout the capital were earlier ordered to temporarily shut down, except for restaurants and food shops which have promised to remain open only for to-go orders.

In several provinces, including Bangkok's adjacent province of Nonthaburi, a curfew has already been effective before Thursday.

–IANS