Thai Princess Sirindhorn chosen for first world Sanskrit Award

Bangkok:�Vice-president Hamid Ansari on Friday called on Thai Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, on whom India has decided to bestow the first world Sanskrit Award. Sirindhorn, a 60-year-old scholar of Sanskrit who was the Royal Patron of the World Sanskrit Conference held in Bangkok last year, will be travelling to India in this regard, secretary (East), ministry of external affairs, Anil Wadhwa said. �Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn will be travelling to India to receive the first world Sanskrit Award which has been conferred on her by the government of India,� said Wadhwa, who was accompanying Ansari during his visit to Thailand. Before leaving for home, Ansari called on Princess Sirindhorn at the Sra Pathum Palace this morning and inspected the Chitralada Project inside it. Hers will be among the several visits by top Thai leaders expected this year including Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha, Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn and Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prawit Wongsuwon. �There is an invitation to the Prime Minster of Thailand to visit us this year. We have also extended an invitation to Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn to visit India at mutually convenient dates and he will be hosted by Vice President,� Wadhwa said. �We also look forward to the visit of deputy prime minister and defence minister to India at the invitation of our Defence Minister. So that is the fourth visit that we expect...� he added. Over 600 Sanskrit scholars from 60 countries participated in the five-day conference last year which was inaugurated by external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj. Wadhwa also lauded Thailand for successfully hosting the 16th World Sanskrit Conference.