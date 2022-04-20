Thai Princess Lauds Training Infra At IMA

Dehradun: Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn of Thailand visited the Indian Military Academy here on Thursday to strengthen engagement and defence cooperation between the two countries. She was accompanied by a 20-member delegation of Thai diplomats and senior dignitaries. The 64-year-old princess interacted with IMA Commandant Lt Gen J S Negi and held a range of discussions. She appreciated the training infrastructure at the IMA and also commended the training staff. — PTI