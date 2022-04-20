Thai Parliament to re-arrange seating for May session

Bangkok: Chuan Leekpai, Thailand''s Speaker of the House of Representatives, said that the Parliament building was currently undergoing thorough disinfection to prepare for May''s extraordinary session.

The precautionary measures were implemented to stem the spread of COVID-19, reports Xinhua news agency.

"There will be new seating arrangement inside the House, leaving a space in between seats," Chuan said on Thursday.

"Also, MPs will need to go through thermal scanning at the entrance of the building."

The House will reopen for its session on May 22 as scheduled despite the COVID-19 outbreak as the constitution does not allow House meetings to be deferred, said Chuan.

However depending on circumstances, House meetings can be held remotely via teleconferencing, or in the Suriyan room inside Parliament, which is large enough to accommodate up to 1,000 people with ample space between participants, Chuan confirmed.

The House Speaker said that so far 2,000 parliamentary staff have been tested, and their results have been confirmed as negative.

Thailand has so far reported 2,954 coronavirus cases, with 54 deaths.

--IANS