Thai Envoy Meets UP CM, Discuss Investment

Lucknow: Thailand's Ambassador to India Chutintorn Gongsakdi called on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday to discuss business ties between his country and the state, an official said.

The envoy lauded the state government's initiatives and expressed his country's desire to invest in food processing, tourism and infrastructure development, textile industry, and renewable energy.

Inviting Thai businessmen to invest in his state, Adityanath assured of full cooperation.

A delegation from Thailand made presentations before the Chief Minister on the possibilities in the food processing industry and showed interest in road construction.

Additional Chief Secretary (Infrastructure and Industrial Development) Anoop Chandra Pandey told the visiting delegates that Uttar Pradesh was leading state in livestock, and production of potato, sugar cane, food grain, potato, milk, fruits, and wheat and offered lucrative options for foreign and domestic investors.

The state government extended an invitation to Thai businessmen and officials to participate in the Global Investment Summit in Uttar Pradesh in February 2018.

Principal Secretary (Tourism) Avaneesh Kumar Awasthi told the delegation that the two sides could come together to provide world-class hotels for domestic and global tourists.

Establishing a Ramayana museum in Ayodhya also came up as a possible converging point of understanding between the two sides.

Cultural exchanges between Thailand and Uttar Pradesh were also discussed, an official told IANS.