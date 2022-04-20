Thackeray slams demands for CBI probe in Sushant case

Mumbai: Breaking his silence, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray slammed the demands for a CBI probe by the Opposition and some Bollywood personalities in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

In a late night statement, Thackeray said the Opposition can even bring Interpol or followers of Namaste Trump into the inquiry.

"Devendra Fadnavis should understand that it is the same police whom he has worked with in the last five years. It is the same police that have given so many sacrifices during the fight with Corona," said the CM.

"I would like to condemn those who are raising questions over the efficiency of the police. The Mumbai police is not inefficient. If anyone has any proof about the case they can bring it to us and we will interrogate and punish the guilty," said Thackeray.

However, he appealed to all not to use this case as an excuse to create frictions between the two states of Maharashtra and Bihar.

"Anyone who is bringing politics in the case is really the most deplorable thing to do," said the CM.

–IANS