Texas parents fed smoothies to sick daughter who later died, police say

For four days, the couple neglected to seek medical help for the 12-year-old, who suffered life-threatening injuries.

A Texas mother and stepfather failed to seek medical assistance for their sick daughter and instead fed her smoothies as she battled life-threatening injuries for four days before she died Monday, according to the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office.

The parents, Denise Balbaneda, 36, and Gerald Gonzales, 40, of Christine, Texas, “basically confessed” by telling authorities how their daughter, Miranda Sipps, 12, was injured and that they had failed to act, Sheriff David Soward said at a news conference Wednesday. They were both arrested and charged with causing serious injury to a child by omission, a first-degree felony, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.



“They thought they could nurse her back to health,” Soward said Wednesday. “We do not think they wanted the attention that this would draw to them if the little girl was injured — which is strangely ironic.”



For four days, the injuries that Miranda suffered left her unconscious and she was able only to “flutter her eyes and move her hands a little bit,” Soward said. Instead of seeking medical attention, Balbaneda and Gonzales had her lie “on a pallet” and tried to feed her smoothies which she could not swallow, Soward added.

Miranda did not have any broken bones but authorities would not provide details about how the girl was injured or the nature of her injuries. Soward said that the charges could change as more information is revealed.



Efforts to reach Balbaneda and Gonzales for comment Thursday were unsuccessful and it was unclear if they had legal representation.



Around 8 pm Monday, Balbaneda, who was in a vehicle with her daughter, called 911 and was met by dispatchers on the side of a highway in Atascosa County near their family’s home in Christine, about 45 miles south of San Antonio, according to the sheriff’s office. The child was alive but unconscious and died in the hospital two hours later, it said.



Soward, who confirmed there had been “calls for service” to the couple’s home in the past, said he felt the couple did not want police coming to their home. He described the home as “untidy, unkept, sort of dirty.”



Monday was the first day of school for the Jourdanton Independent School District, where Miranda attended junior high school and was a cheerleader.



“The Jourdanton ISD is currently dealing with the tragic loss of one of our Jr. High students,” the district said in a statement. “In our Junior High library, we made counselors available for anyone who may need or want help or assistance.”



A GoFundMe post apparently from Miranda’s aunt, Pricilla Chapa, has raised about $2,000 for her funeral.



“She was taken from us far too soon in an unexpected way,” the post read, “leaving behind a legacy of love, laughter, and memories that we will cherish forever.”

—International New York Times