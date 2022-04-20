Texas jail death: Sherrif says Sandra Bland spoke of her suicide bid

Texas: Sandra Bland, the African-American woman who was found dead in Texas jail, three days after arrested, had spoken about her earlier suicide attempt to a guard, according to Sheriff Glenn Smith. 28-year-old woman Sandra Bland was arrested on July 10 after an altercation with a cop over traffic violation. According to the BBC, sherrif Glenn Smith whose Waller County jail was where Bland was held, said that the woman talked ahout her suicide bid during the booking process. He said that another guard also spoke to her and she told him that she was upset but not depressed. The revelation further strengthens the coronar's report that says that the woman hanged herself in the jail. However, her family refuses to believe so. Family members and friends insist Bland was looking forward to a new job at her former school and that she gave no indication she was in such an emotional state that she would kill herself. Family attorney Cannon Lambert says some relatives believe she was killed, and they are seeking more information. However, Bland had posted a video to her Facebook page in March, saying she was suffering from "a little bit of depression as well as PTSD," or post-traumatic stress disorder. Friend and mentor LaVaughn Mosley of Prairie View believes Bland was just venting after a bad day. Dashboard video from a trooper's patrol car shows the traffic stop that led to the arrest of Sandra Bland. According to the video, after the trooper hands Bland the written warning, he remarks that she seems irritated. Bland says she was irritated because she was stopped for changing lanes to get out of the path of the trooper's car. The conversation turns hostile when the officer asks Bland to put out her cigarette and she asks why she can't smoke in her own car. The trooper then orders Bland to get out of the car. She refuses, and he tells her she is under arrest. Further refusals to get out bring a threat from the trooper to drag her out. He then pulls a stun gun and says, "I will light you up." When she finally steps out of the vehicle, the trooper orders her to the side of the road. There, the confrontation continues off-camera but is still audible. The two keep yelling at each other as the officer tries to put Bland in handcuffs and waits for other troopers to arrive. Out of the camera's view, Bland continues protesting her arrest, repeatedly using expletives and calling the officer a "pussy." At one point, she screams that he's about to break her wrists and complains that he knocked her head into the ground. In response to questions about gaps and overlaps in the recording, the Texas Department of Public Safety said the video was not edited or manipulated. Department spokesman Tom Vinger said Wednesday that glitches in the recording arose when it was uploaded for public viewing. He said the department will repost the footage.