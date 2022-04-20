Texas COVID-19 hospitalizations hit record highs for 7 days

Houston: The number of hospitalized coronavirus patients in the U.S. state of Texas hit record highs for seven consecutive days, local media reported Thursday.

According to figures released by the Texas Department of State Health Services, there are 2,947 people currently in hospitals being treated for COVID-19 on Thursday, the seventh consecutive day the state reported a record number, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Texas Tribune reported that since the beginning of June, hospitalizations have increased. The latest seven-day average for the number of people hospitalized is 2,468, almost doubling the number in late May.

Responding to the increasing numbers of hospitalized patients and confirmed cases in Texas, Governor Greg Abbott said earlier this week that the state''s hospital bed capacity is "abundant."

The governor urged people to stay at home as much as they can, wear masks in public places and keep social distance to slow down the spread of the coronavirus. Businesses, especially bars and restaurants, should follow the state guidelines, he noted.

Nine Texas mayors recently asked Abbott to allow them to make masks mandatory. The mayors said that wearing masks would help avoid a second wave of coronavirus that might shut down the economy again.

Early in the pandemic, some Texas cities tried to mandate face coverings. Abbott overruled them.

