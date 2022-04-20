Tetra Pak and Waste Warriors partner to increase collection & recycling of used beverage cartons in Uttarakhand

Dehradun (The Hawk): Tetra Pak, a world leading food processing and packaging solutions company has tied up with Waste Warriors, a well-known solid waste management NGO, to increase collection of used beverage cartons (UBCs) in Dehradun and nearby areas of Uttarakhand. With this partnership, Tetra Pak's collection network now includes 31 cities and 14 Indian Army cantonments, covering 22 states and Union Territories. Waste Warriors will be the 30th collection partner for Tetra Pak, helping increase collection of UBCs across the country.



To encourage collection of UBCs, Tetra Pak and Waste Warriors will work on raising awareness among the waste-picker community, about the value they can derive from collecting UBCs and selling them to a recycler. The collected cartons will be sent to Khatema Fibres Ltd, a local paper-mill for recycling. Khatema Fibres has been a recycling partner of Tetra Pak since 2013.

Speaking about the initiative, Jaideep Gokhale, Sustainability Director, Tetra Pak South Asia said, "At Tetra Pak, we have spent the past 16 years building a strong recycling ecosystem in India. Today over 40% cartons sold in India are recycled and we are committed to keep increasing this significantly. Our partnership with Waste Warriors is yet another positive step in this direction.

In addition to working closely with the waste-picker community, Waste Warriors will help increase awareness about waste segregation and recyclability of paper-based beverage cartons among consumers. In order to help consumers, return their used cartons for recycling, Tetra Pak and Waste Warriors will also set up 'drop-off points' or 'Gullaks' at public and private locations across the city.