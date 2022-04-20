Test People Cooking Food At Community Kitchens Daily: UP CM To Officials

Lucknow: People involved in the preparation of food in community kitchens in the state should be tested on a daily basis, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked officials on Sunday.

Chairing a meeting of senior UP officials, Adityanath said the community kitchens must be regularly sanitised.

"People cooking food in various community kitchens should be medically tested on a daily basis. Cleanliness must be ensured at these community kitchens. These should be regularly sanitised. It should also be ensured that the community kitchens prepare adequate food for the needy,â€ the CM said.

The CM further said to contain the spread of coronavirus and monitor the prevailing situation, a high-level medical team should be sent to Agra, Meerut and Kanpur.

Adityanath reiterated that the state government is committed for the safe and successful homecoming of migrants. "The medical check-up of all migrants workers must be done," he directed.

The UP chief minister told the officials that the coronavirus lockdown must be strictly implemented, a statement issued by the UP government said on Sunday. He urged officials to encourage the use of ''Aayush Kavach COVID'' app and said the coronavirus testing capacity in the state should be increased. PTI



