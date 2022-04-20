Tessa Thompson Confirms Michael B Jordan Will Direct 'Creed 3'

Los Angeles: Actor Tessa Thompson has confirmed that her "Creed" co-star Michael B Jordan will direct the third installment in the sports drama film series. There were reports that Jordan will both reprise his role as boxer Adonis Creed and also helm the new film for MGM Studios.

Thompson is also set to return as Bianca, a singer-songwriter with progressive hearing loss and Adonis' girlfriend who becomes his fiancee by the end of "Creed II", which released in 2018. Asked if Jordan was turning director with "Creed 3", the actor told MTV News, "He is directing the next 'Creed'." Jordan was also named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive 2020 and Thompson said she is yet to talk to him about the title.

"I haven't talked to him about it because I'm gonna pretend it hasn't happened. "We're gonna make another 'Creed' very soon, and I don't need the 'Sexiest Man Alive' to… you know what I mean, I just don't need it. I don't need any of it. It's too much for me to shoulder. It's too much for me to handle. I'm proud of him," she said. The actor, who recently starred in "Sylvie's Love" opposite Nnamdi Asomugha, said she will ask Jordan to "dial down the sexiness" on the sets of "Creed 3".

"We're not going to make it until later in the year. Who knows what happens? I don't know if he will still be the 'Sexiest Man Alive' in six months. It could be Nnamdi," she added. "Sylvie's Love", a period drama, released on Amazon Prime Video on Christmas Day.

—PTI