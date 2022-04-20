Tesla to build Cybertruck facility in Texas: Musk

San Francisco: Tesla CEO Elon Musk is going to build the next Gigafactory in Austin, Texas which will produce Cybertrucks for the electric automaker.

Musk has previously hinted about a Cubertruck gigafactory in a tri-state area in the US and Texas as possible locations for a second vehicle manufacturing facility.

In a Friday tweet to a user, Musk said yes, Giga Texas is on the table.

In an earlier tweet, Musk had said that Texas is not the only option.

"Not saying new Giga will be in Texas, but Cybertruck will be produced there wherever it is, as Fremont is at max capacity," he further tweeted.

"Needs to be more than halfway to east coast Incentives play a role, but so do logistics costs, access to a large workforce with a wide range of talents, and quality of life," he tweeted.

The Tesla Cybertruck will start at $40,000.

In March, Musk said that the company is looking for a new factory location in central US to build its futuristic, all-electric Cybertruck and Model Y crossover.

"Scouting locations for Cybertruck Gigafactory. Will be central USA," Musk tweeted.

Tesla already operates a factory in Fremont, California, where it manufactures the Model S, Model X, and Model 3.

Tesla also has a "gigafactory 2" in Buffalo, New York where it is producing solar cells and modules.

Additionally, Tesla also started preparing the site for its first assembly plant in Europe, near Berlin, that is to start producing vehicles within about two years.

--IANS