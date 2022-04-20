Tesla Stops Offering Its Seven-Day Return Policy: Report

San Francisco: Electric-car maker Tesla has reportedly cancelled its seven-calendar-day, no-questions-asked, full-refund return policy.

Over the last few years, Tesla has updated its return policy to enable buyers to return their vehicles within 7 days of taking delivery with no questions asked.

However, now the support page for the policy now redirects to Tesla's general support page without any replacement policy.

According to Electrek, new buyers wishing to return a Tesla vehicle will now have to go through the customer service department, and it's unclear what types of situations may warrant a full or even partial refund after purchase.

Under the old policy, owners of new cars could return their vehicles as long as the cars showed no damage and had fewer than 1,000 miles on the odometer.

Tesla and CEO Elon Musk frequently used the offer as a marketing tool.

"This return policy is intended to give you confidence in your purchase of a Tesla vehicle, and so is in addition to any other rights you may have under applicable law," the company said in the support page it took offline.

Recently, Tesla dissolved its PR department - technically becoming the first automaker that does not talk to the press. —IANS