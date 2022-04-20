Tesla Releases Its Own $250 Tequila Called Teslaquilla

San Francisco: Elon Musk-owned electric car manufacturer Tesla has officially launched Tesla Tequila -- an exclusive, small-batch premium 100 per cent de agave tequila.

Tesla Tequila is available to order on its site for $250 and is packaged in a lightning bolt-shaped bottle mounted on a futuristic stand. "Introducing Tesla Tequila, an exclusive, small-batch premium 100 per cent de agave tequila made from sustainably sourced highland and lowland agaves,": the company said on Thursday.

"Aged for 15 months in French oak barrels and into a hand-blown glass bottle, Tesla Tequila features a dry fruit and light vanilla nose with a balanced cinnamon pepper finish. Best enjoyed as a sipping tequila".

Orders are limited to two bottles, and because of laws concerning the online sale of alcohol, it can only ship to certain US states when deliveries take place later this year. Tesla Tequila first came up in April 2018 in Musk's April Fool's Day joke that showed him passed out against a Tesla Model 3 surrounded by "Teslaquilla" bottles and holding a cardboard sign that reads "bankwupt." Later that year, Tesla filed an application with the US Patent and Trademark Office to trademark Teslaquila. Tesla also has its own merch line, which includes toy cars, phone charging banks shaped like Tesla charging stations, and apparel. —IANS