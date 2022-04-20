Tesla investors'' meet, Battery Day on Sept 15: Elon Musk

San Francisco: Elon Musk on Monday announced to hold annual Tesla shareholder meeting and Battery Day in Fremont, California on September 15.

Musk last week announced to postpone the shareholder meeting as well as Battery Day scheduled for July 7 at Tesla''s Fremont factory owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Tentative date for Tesla Shareholder Meeting & Battery Day is Sept 15. Will include tour of cell production system," he tweeted.

The ''Battery Day'' is set to tell more about the automaker''s latest development in battery technology. Last month, Musk updated Tesla''s upcoming event to add that it will focus just on batteries and not powertrain, reports Electrek.

In another tweet, he said Tesla is considering adding cross-traffic warnings when the vehicle makes a reverse.

"Thanks Elon! Definitely a feature that continues to make Tesla vehicles the safest cars you can buy," commented one follower.

Amid pressure from workers, Musk also announced that Juneteenth is "henceforth considered a US holiday at Tesla & SpaceX".

In a follow-up tweet, Musk clarified that this will "require the use of a paid-time-off day," like other holidays at the company.

--IANS