Terrorists Should Be Taught Lesson, Rather Than Condemnation: Venkaiah Naidu

Prayagraj: Terming the fidayeen attack on the CRPF convoy in Pulwama of Jammu and Kashmir as a cowardly attack, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday said here that it was time to eradicate such acts from their roots, rather than just condemn them.

Advocating the stand of giving a befitting reply to the terrorists, Mr Naidu said the sacrifice of the martyred Jawans would not go in vain and its payment had to be made by the perpetrators.

"The terrorists want to scare us and lower our spirits. We will neither breakdown, nor will we turn weak, rather we will pay back in the same coin. These infidels will have to be taught such a lesson that they think twice before carrying out such a cowardly incident again."

Stating that India is a great nation, he said ''The history bears witness to the fact that we have never attacked any country, first. People of the world are condemning the attack, but it will not serve any purpose, these terrorists will have to be taught a lesson.'' The Vice-President further said that it was known in the Indian traditions that 'Manav seva was Madhav sewa.'

According to Mr Naidu, the Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan had taken place some days back in Varanasi and the guests returning from there had said, 'India is changing.'

Mr Naidu appealed to all youngsters to leave their personal doubts and weakness, advocating for their contribution in the area of transformation.

People here identified Prayagraj's Kumbh as their own and gave it their utmost support, which is why such a big and important event turned out to be successful, he pointed out.

Earlier, Mr Naidu underwent a spiritual bath in the Ganges, which is also known as 'Ganga Jal Aachman' and also visited the famous Lord Hanuman temple of Prayagraj.

The Vice-President also paid obeisance to the Akshay Vat (sacred fig tree), which has been closed since 450 years and the Saraswati Koop, the origin of river Saraswati. Later, he also attended a programme that took place in Parmarth Niketan. UNI