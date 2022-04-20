Terrorists Should Be Given A Befitting Reply: Shivpal Yadav

Etawah: Denouncing the fidayeen attack on the CRPF convoy in Jammu-Kashmir's Pulwama, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia)'s national president and Uttar Pradesh's ex minister Shivpal Singh Yadav on Saturday asked the central government to take stringent action against the terrorists.

Mr Yadav said that the terrorists and their masters should get a befitting reply so that they do not dare lift an eye at India.

Condemning the Pulwama attack while inaugurating a school in his constituency Jaswantnagar, Mr Yadav said that the PSP stood with the government and the Army on this matter. On the other hand, PSP's Chief General Secretary and Shivpal Yadav's son Aditya Yadav said that this was not a moment to do politics. He said that every citizen of the country wanted stringent action to be initiated and the government should respect the sentiments of the people. Supporting the Centre's decision of not indulging in a conversation with Pakistan, former MLA Subhash Yadav who was also present on the occasion, said that the issue can be solved only by taking an action against the neighbouring state. UNI