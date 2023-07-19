Terrorists shoot two non-local labourers in Anantnag, J&K

Srinagar: Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district reported on Wednesday that two non-local labourers were injured when terrorists opened fire on them overnight.

“Both have been shifted to hospital where attending doctors described their condition as stable. The area has been cordoned off for searches,” the police said.

Saurav and Akshay, both from Maharashtra, have been named as the injured.

On July 13, terrorists shot and hurt three non-local labourers in Gagran village of Shopian district.—Inputs from Agencies