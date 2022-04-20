Terrorists attacked prison compound in Jalalabad; 3 killed, operation underway

Jalalabad: Terrorists have attacked a prison compound in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad and a battle with security forces is underway.

In the attack claimed by the ISIS group, at least three terrorists have been killed. The security forces said the operation is underway, Al Jazeera reported.

The complex assault began with a suicide bomber detonating a car laden with explosives near the entrance of the government-run facility, followed by multiple attackers opening fire on security guards.

Afghan police and special forces were deployed to the scene and the battle against terrorists went on for hours.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, Bilal Sarwary, a freelance journalist based in Kabul, said he was told by an inmate that a number of prisoners were also wounded.

At least 13 civilians were killed and 59 people wounded. There are fatalities and casualties among Afghan National Defense and Security Forces also, according to Sarwary.

"At least eight attackers inside the prison. Attackers on the top floor of the East plaza building," he tweeted. (ANI)