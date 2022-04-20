Terrorists Attack CRPF Bus In J&K, 8 Jawans Killed; 2 Militants Shot Dead

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has won the bypoll for the Anantnag Assembly constituency. Mehbooba beat her nearest rival Hilal Ahmad Shah of the Congress by over 12,000 votes. National Conference candidate Iftikhar Misger was a distant third, polling 2,702 votes only, District Election officials said. This will be Mehbooba's fourth term in the Assembly. 57-year-old Mehbooba is among eight candidates in the bypoll for Anantnag Assembly seat which was necessitated due to death of incumbent MLA and then chief ministre Mufti Mohammad Sayeed on January 7 this year.Of the 28,446 votes polled on June 22, more than 27,332 votes have been counted so far, the officials said. Interestingly, 356 votes have marked NOTA option in the bypoll.This will be Mehbooba's fourth term as member of Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. She was first elected to the Assembly in 1996 on a Congress ticket from Bijbehara constituency. She won in 2002 from Pahalgam and again in 2008 from Wachi seat in Shopian district.