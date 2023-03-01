    Menu
    Terrorist killing in Pulwama: TRF, LeT shadow group, in security forces' sights

    The Hawk
    March1/ 2023

    New Delhi: It was announced on Wednesday that security forces had increased their attempts to disrupt the network of LeT's shadow terror organisation The Resistance Front (TRF), which had produced a poster celebrating the terrorists who had slain a Kashmiri Pandit Sanjay Kumar in Pulwama.

    According to them, the agencies in Jammu and Kashmir are actively working against its members by cutting off funding and by trying to dismantle the network there.

    On Tuesday, a team from the 55th Rashtriya Rifles engaged and killed two members of the terrorist group identified as Aqib Mustaq Bhat and Ajaz Ahmed Bhat, who were wanted for the murder of Kumar.—Inputs from Agencies

