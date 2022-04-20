Terrorist killed in ongoing Kashmir encounter

Srinagar: One terrorist was killed in an encounter with the security forces in Kreeri area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday, officials said.

The gunfight between the terrorists and security forces started on Thursday morning Wanigam Payeen after the latter cordoned off the area and launched a search operation following specific inputs about the presence of ultras.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding, they came under heavy fire that triggered the encounter.

"One unidentified terrorist has been killed in Baramulla. The operation is going on," police said.

—IANS