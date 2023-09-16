    Menu
    States & UTs

    Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Baramulla

    author-img
    Pankaj Sharma
    September16/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Srinagar: A terrorist was killed in a gunfight between terrorists and security forces at the forward area of Uri, Hathlanga in North Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said on Saturday.

    "One terrorist killed. Search going on," police said.

    The encounter started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

    After security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists hiding there started firing, drawing retaliation by the security forces.

    There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists were killed.

    —IANS

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Terrorism Gunfight Security Forces Kashmir Baramulla Police Counter Terrorism Uri Hathlanga
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in