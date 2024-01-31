Terrorist Attacks Claim 15 Lives in Balochistan, Pakistan

Heavily armed terrorists unleash chaos in Balochistan's Mach town, targeting a high-security prison and engaging security forces in a deadly gunbattle. The BLA Majeed group claims responsibility, as tensions rise along the Pakistan-Iran border.

Karachi: On Yesterday there was a series of attacks in Balochistan, a province in Pakistan. Armed terrorists targeted locations, including a highly secure prison. Unfortunately the attacks resulted in the loss of four law enforcement officers and two innocent civilians. In response security forces swiftly engaged the militants in a gun battle leading to the death of nine attackers.



According to officials these incidents took place in Mach town, which is located 70 km away from Quetta, the capital of Balochistan. The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) released a statement night providing details about the events. It stated that on January 29th and 30th night terrorists attacked both Mach and Kolpur Complexes in Balochistan. The ISPR also acknowledged the bravery and effective response of law enforcement agencies (LEAs).



The security forces successfully prevented terrorists from breaching the security central Mach Jail where dangerous militants and prisoners on death row are held. During this operation nine terrorists were eliminated while three were captured by security forces. Since Monday night till now four security personnel and two civilians have tragically lost their lives as per confirmation from ISPR. It is important to note that an ongoing operation is currently taking place in this area.



The responsibility, for these attacks has been claimed by the banned separatist group known as the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) Majeed group.

After the attacks there was an exchange of gunfire between the security forces and the attackers as they tried to escape and find shelter in the mountains.



According to Jan Achakzai, the Caretaker Balochistan Information Minister, the operation to clear Mach is still ongoing. This attack is considered the deadliest carried out by militants this year surpassing years November ambush in Gwadar where at least 14 soldiers lost their lives.



It is believed that this attack was in retaliation for airstrikes on alleged insurgent hideouts in Iran earlier in January. The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) had previously issued threats to target security forces in Balochistan after Pakistans airstrikes resulted in casualties.



For than two decades both Balochistan province in Pakistan and Irans neighboring Sistan Baluchistan province have been grappling with a low level insurgency led by Baloch nationalists. Despite claims by the government that the insurgency has been suppressed violence continues to plague the region. The 900 kilometer border shared by Iran and Pakistan remains largely ungoverned providing opportunities, for smugglers and militants to move across seamlessly.

—Input from Agencies