    Menu
    States & UTs

    Terrorist attack on CRPF vehicle in Srinagar repelled

    author-img
    Sunil Aswal
    September18/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    CRPF vehicle

    Srinagar: A pistol-bearing terrorist attempted to attack a CRPF vehicle in downtown Srinagar on Monday evening but the bid was effectively repelled by alert security personnel, police said.

    "There was an attempted attack by pistol-bearing terrorist on a BP vehicle of the CRPF in Khanyar area which was repelled by the alert personnel," police said.

    "The terrorist was chased away by personnel, who showed wise restraint due to potential collateral damage."

    Police said no injury to life or property was reported.

    —IANS

    Categories :States & UTsTags :terrorist attack CRPF vehicle Srinagar security personnel
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in