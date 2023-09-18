Terrorist attack on CRPF vehicle in Srinagar repelled

Srinagar: A pistol-bearing terrorist attempted to attack a CRPF vehicle in downtown Srinagar on Monday evening but the bid was effectively repelled by alert security personnel, police said.

"There was an attempted attack by pistol-bearing terrorist on a BP vehicle of the CRPF in Khanyar area which was repelled by the alert personnel," police said.

"The terrorist was chased away by personnel, who showed wise restraint due to potential collateral damage."

Police said no injury to life or property was reported.

—IANS