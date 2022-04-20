Terrorism To Be Eliminated From Country Soon: BJP

Gonda: Indian Wrestling Association president and local MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh on Wednesday claimed that the Indian Armed forces were about to eliminate terrorism from the country.

Addressing the media here, Mr Singh said the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre has provided free hands to the Armed forces.

''Our brave soldiers are giving a befiting reply to the terrorists and their supporters, he claimed, alleging that Opposition parties were ignoring the national interests, while accusing the government.

Mr Singh said that public has voted out Congress for its wrong policies and ideology. On the situation in Maharashtra after the Assembly poll results, he said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will sort out the matter and the Opposition will remain empty-handed.

The BJP MP alleged that Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav had lost connect with public and was now indulging in social media politics. He suggested that the SP president should actively present the Opposition's role, which is necessary for a healthy democracy. UNI