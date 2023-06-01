Terror Strikes In Pakistan Surged After Taliban Takeover: Report

Islamabad: In the first 21 months after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, the number of terrorist attacks in Pakistan increased dramatically by 73 per cent compared to the same period before their takeover, Dawn reported.

Since the Taliban seized control of Kabul on August 15, 2021, there have been a substantial number of terrorist attacks inside Pakistan. In addition, 138 per cent more people were killed in attacks in Pakistan between August 2021 and April 2023.

These are some of the main conclusions of the policy-focused paper titled "Pakistan's Afghan Perspective and Policy Options," which was released by the Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS).

Since July 2021, the think tank has conducted eight expert discussions, done substantial monitoring, research, and analyses, and produced the study, which includes significant suggestions for policymakers.

Participants in the launch event included academics, parliamentarians, journalists, students, and representatives of civil society in addition to security and Afghan affairs experts. At the conclusion of the ceremony, experts gave statements and participated in a question-and-answer session.

The report also says that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan have witnessed a marked impact on the Afghan situation in terms of terrorist violence, where the number of attacks during these 21 months surged by 92 pc and 81 pc, respectively, reported the Pakistani daily.

The report warns that these emerging trends of terrorism will only add to Pakistan's persistent security challenge in terms of Taliban's presence in KP and the erstwhile tribal areas, Baloch nationalist insurgency in Balochistan, ethno-nationalist violence in Sindh, as well as growing religious extremism and radicalism, Dawn reported.

"Protracted over a longer period of time, such an environment of insecurity, militancy, and violence can pose serious threats to political and economic stability as well," it states.

Meanwhile, the Deputy head of mission of the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Islamabad Dr Maha Noor Khan expressed concern over women's situation in the war-torn country. She said that the Taliban government's decision to deny women and girls their right to education and work was a severe violation of human rights.

"We underline the need for a more representative and inclusive government (in Afghanistan)," she said.

Professor of Politics and International Relations at Quaid-i-Azam University in Islamabad Dr Zafar Nawaz Jaspal said that all segments of society had a consensus that Pakistan's over five-decade-long Afghan policy needed to be revisited.

Defence and strategic affairs analyst retired Maj Gen Inamul Haque viewed that banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and border fencing were the two "variables" as well as irritants in Pak-Afghan relations, Dawn reported.

Former first deputy speaker of the Lower House of the Afghan Parliament Mirwais Yasini pointed out that the core issue was to build trust between Pakistan and Afghanistan. He added that mistrust existed between both countries for a very long period of time, Dawn reported. Earlier, PIPS Director Mohammad Amir Rana in his welcome note said that Pakistan should widen its policy options and policy framework, which should be based on inclusivity with input from all stakeholders, on the issue of Afghanistan. —ANI