Terror funding: Case filed against foundation in Assam backed by Lok Sabha MP

Guwahati: A right-wing leader close to the ruling BJP in Assam has lodged a complaint with the police against Ajmal Foundation, an organisation run by AIUDF Lok Sabha MP Maulana Badruddin Ajmal for receiving funds from foreign agencies allegedly linked to terrorist organisations, the police said on Saturday.





Strongly rejecting the accusation, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) President Ajmal said that such complaints are politically motivated and are meant to malign his party, which has an alliance with the Congress in Assam.





According to the police, the Ajmal Foundation has been charged with sections of the Indian Penal Code and Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, which prohibit acceptance and utilisation of foreign contributions for any activities "detrimental to national interest".



Confirming the registration of the case, Guwahati Police Commissioner Munna Prasad Gupta told the media on Saturday that the police are probing the matter.

A right-wing leader close to the BJP, Satya Ranjan Borah, lodged an FIR on Friday based on a report by the Legal Rights Observatory (LRO), a legal rights body, at the Dispur police station alleging that Ajmal Foundation has received funds from some foreign agencies, reportedly linked to terror groups.



According to Borah, the LRO had stated that several Turkey and UK-based organisations gave Rs 69.55 crore to Ajmal Foundation, a philanthropic organisation, for education.





"LRO stated thatconly around Rs 2 crore of the total amount was spent on educational purposes. It also alleged that these funding agencies had links with Islamic terror groups such as Al Qaeda, Hamas and Hizbul Mujahideen," Borah said.

Rejecting the accusation, Ajmal said: "This is a politically motivated move to pressurise me so that I leave politics or I do not side with any other party. This baseless claim has come within two days after I decided to jointly fight with Congress in the ongoing elections to the Bodoland Territorial Council. If someone has any such allegations, he or she can inquire the facts from the Union Home ministry."

Director of the Ajmal Foundation, Khasrul Islam told a television channel: "Most of our foreign contributions come from the UK under strict compliance of Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 1976. These finances are being used in social, education and relief works. A false impression about our foundation is being created based on incorrect information. We want a thorough investigation, so that the truth is revealed."

—IANS



