Terence Lewis turns babysitter on 'Dance India Dance Super Moms'

Mumbai: Choreographer Terence Lewis, who is also a judge of "Dance India Dance Super Moms", has been given the 'babysitter' tag by his fellow judge Geeta Kapoor, after seeing mothers requesting Lewis to take care of their children while they were performing. A contestant named Harpreet Khatri, before going up for her act, made a humble request to Terence, asking if he can hold her baby for a while as she considers him lucky. When the child didn�t mind sitting on Terence�s lap and thoroughly enjoyed his company, all the mothers who went up to audition thereafter, made a beeline for Lewis to look after their children. A source says that one wailing toddler, who even his own mother could not console, stopped crying and smiled the moment he was left in the choreographer�s care. Seeing how deftly he handles the babies, his co-judges Govinda and Geeta Kapoor have been sweetly teasing him on how adorable a father he would make. Terence says he loves the company of children. �It�s quite endearing how these mothers hand over their kids trusting me with their care while they are performing. I love kids and I don�t mind doing it. In fact, I have developed a great rapport with these little ones and play with them during the breaks,� the 39-year-old shared. The show �DID Super Moms� airs on Zee TV. IANS