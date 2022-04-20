Tension Runs High In Saharanpur Following Double Murder

Saharanpur: Tension ran high in Lukadari village of this Uttar Pradesh district, after double murder due to old rivalry in Baragaon area here today. Armed criminals shot dead 70-year-old Mahaveer and one Sunil (32). Two brothers Lokesh and Dushyant were also injured. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bablu Kumar said here that old rivalry over some land dispute was said to be the reason behind the killing. Mahaveer was accused of killing family members of the suspected killers, who are absconding after the crime. The SSP said tension ran high in the area as the village is nearby to the sensitive Sabbirpur village, which witnessed caste clash between the Dalits and the Thakurs recently. Additional police forces have been rushed to the village to maintain law and order, he added. UNI