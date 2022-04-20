Tension In Sabbirpur Village In Saharanpur; Officials Camp In Trouble-Torn Area

Saharanpur: An uneasy calm prevails in Baragaon and Sabbirpur villages in the district. Last month, two communities had clashed in these villages resulting in the death of two youths. Yesterday, another clash took place after the visit of Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati in which a youth -- Ashish -- was killed while 10 others were injured. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, taking the matter seriously, had rushed four senior officials -- ADG (law and order) Aditya Mishra, Home Secretary Mani Prasad Mishra, IG STF Amitabh Yash and DIG (Security) Vijay Bhushan -- here late last night. They would be camping here till the situation is normalised. The UP Government has now banned entry of all politicians in the affected villages. The State Government spokesperson and Health Minister Sidharthnath Singh told reporters in Lucknow today that the situation was under control. Appealing to the Opposition to assist the government in normalising the situation, the Minister said the Chief Minister has taken the issue very seriously. Meanwhile, the Saharanpur District Administration today said 25 people have been arrested so far for the violence in the Sabbirpur village. Mr Mishra said, "We are trying to identify the culprits involved in yesterday's violence. We are also assessing how the situation turned violent after the visit of Mayawati." Already around seven companies of PAC had been rushed to Saharanpur to control the situation. Saharanpur has been in the grip of caste violence since April. UNI