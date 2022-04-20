Tension In Raiwala Over Killing Of Man, 4 Held For Vandalism

Dehradun: Tension gripped Uttarakhand's Raiwala area after members of a community allegedly vanadlised some shops and set those on fire, three days after the body of a man was found on railway tracks, police said today.

Four people from Rishikesh were arrested yesterday for allegedly ransacking shops, DGP Anil Raturi said, adding prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC were imposed in Raiwala, Rishikesh and Shyampur.

The situation is now under control, he said.

The tension erupted after Lakshman Singh Kalura's body was found on the railway tracks on Tuesday night. After preliminary investigation, two people, Islam and his son Salman, were arrested and booked on charges of murder, Raturi said.

DIG (Garhwal) Pushpak Jyoti, Dehradun District Magistrate S A Murugesan and Senior Superintendent of Police Nivedita Kukreti have visited the town, the police said.

Those arrested for vandalising shops were identified as Jagdish, a resident of Bankhandi in Rishikesh, Ravinder Nawadi, Sunny Kumar and Jagdish from Shanti Nagar, Raturi said.

They have been booked under relevant sections of the IPC, including section 147 (punishment for rioting) and 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), he said.