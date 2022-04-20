Tension In Kasganj After Door Of Religious Place Catches Fire: 2 Policemen Suspended

Kasganj: Tension ran high in Kasganj on Monday morning, when a wooden door of a religious place caught fire in a mysterious circumstances at Ganjdunduwara.

However, the Superintendent of Police (SP) Piyush Srivastava suspended two police constable on mobile duty in connection with the incident. The suspended policemen include Harishanker and Nagendra.

The SP said that an investigation by the Patiali circle officer has been ordered. The SP after visiting the spot held a meeting with the peace committee of the locality to ease out the tension.

Though police said that the reason how the door caught fire was yet to be ascertained, but still an FIR has been registered against unidentified persons.

According to the incident the fire was observed at the religious place near vegetable market at around 0500 hours. Immediately police rushed to the place and fire brigade doused the flames.

District Magistrate R P Singh and Superintendent of Police Piyush Srivastava also rushed to the spot. Additional forces along with RAF have been deployed in the area.

Kasganj witnessed a communal violence for five days after the Republic Day Tringa Yatra, which claimed life of a youth. UNI