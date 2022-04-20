Tension In Amethi After Close Confidant Of Smriti Irani Shot Dead

Amethi: Tension ran high, after a close confidant of Union Minister Smriti Irani was shot dead here, under Jamo police station area in small hours of Sunday.

In view of the tension in the area, CRPF and large contingent of security personnel have been deployed in the area.

BJP MP from Amethi, Ms Irani, is rushing to Amethi and will reach here in the afternoon, sources said. She is expected to meet the family members of the slain leader. Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Kumar told UNI on Sunday that the former Pradhan of Baraulia village Surendra Singh (50) was shot dead, when he was sleeping outside his house, at around 0300 hrs. Two motorcycle-borne criminals opened fire on the former Pradhan.

He was rushed to the Trauma centre in Lucknow, where doctors declared him brought dead. Surendra had actively campaigned for Ms Irani in the Lok Sabha polls, in which she defeated Congress president Rahul Gandhi by over 55,000 votes.

The Baraulia village was adopted by former Defence minister late Manohar Parikar, on the initiative of Ms Irani.

She also took active part in several development schemes in Baraulia.

However, villagers of Baraulia said the murder could be due to some property dispute.

"The victim was a trustee of Sagra ASHRAM, headed by one Mauni Baba. Recently, Surendra had opposed illegal selling of the properties of the Ashram by the brother of Mauni Baba," sources close to Surendra said.

Meanwhile, police has launched a manhunt to nab the culprits. Three people have been detained by the police so far, while four teams have been set up to crack the crime, the SP said. UNI