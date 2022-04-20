Tension In Aligarh, Bareilly After Clashes Between Communities, 12 Injured

Aligarh: Tension prevailed at Babri Mandi area in Aligarh and also in Daulijawahar village in Bareilly, when clashes broke out between two communities over bursting of crackers.

In the last night clashes, while, five people were injured, when people opened fire on each other at Babri Mandi area and were admitted to the hospital, seven people were injured at Daulijawahar village.

District Magistrate Rajmani Yadav said here today that the situation was under control and heavy police forces including RAF and PAC have been deployed in the areas including Babri Mandi and other nearby locality. However, there is a report of one death in a clash, but officials were yet to confirm it. Police said an FIR has been registered against nine people for the clashes and firing at Babri Madir area. A report from Bareilly said that tension broke out in Daulijawahar village under Shahi police station area following the clash between two groups. Police has registered an FIR against 22 named and 60 unnamed people for the clash at Daulijawahar village, in which seven people were injured.