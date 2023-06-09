    Menu
    Tension As UP Man Offers 'Namaaz' In Temple

    June9/ 2023

    UP Man Offers 'Namaaz' In Temple

    Hapur: The young man entered a temple in Hapur on Friday morning and started offering namaaz.
    The devotees present at the temple and the priests chased him away but tension continues to prevail in the area.
    The police reached the spot after the incident and CCTV cameras are being examined.
    Circle Officer Ashok Sisodia said that the police are examining the CCTV cameras to ascertain the sequence of events and also the identity of the man. The police are on alert to ensure that there is no fallout of the incident. —IANS

