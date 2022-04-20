Tennis camp for junior boys to start on Jan 4 in Delhi

New Delhi: A tennis 'High Performance Training Camp' for junior boys will be conducted from January 4 to 6, the All India Tennis Association (AITA) said on Wednesday. The camp will be supervised by India's Davis Cup and national coach Zeeshan Ali and will be held at the R.K. Khanna Tennis Stadium in New Delhi.

The camp will be conducted in a bio-bubble environment and will include a week-long training period followed by an invitational national championship.

"As many as 22 top AITA ranked junior players, including eight of the top 10 players from AITA under-18 category, are selected to participate in this first-of-its-kind training camp by AITA," said the statement.

The camp will be followed by back-to-back ITF Grade 5 Junior events in Delhi and Gurugram. AITA has planned to organise the High Performance Training Camp just before the ITF Junior Tour resumes in India from the week starting January 18.



The camp and the subsequent championship is part of AITA's 'Return to Tennis' projected spearheaded by Ali. He will be assisted by former national champion and Davis Cup player, Ashutosh Singh, as well as Saurabh Singh, winner of multiple ITF Junior tournaments and Junior Davis Cup Asia/Oceania champion.

"Beginning the new year with India's up and coming tennis stars will be the perfect way to set the ball rolling in 2021. It is, I hope, going to be the beginning of a new era in Indian tennis with more such dedicated and focused camps for talented players in the near future. Fortunately, the spread of Covid-19 infections has declined in Delhi and we are hoping to conduct AITA's maiden residential camp for India's top 20 plus junior players successfully," said Ali.

–IANS

