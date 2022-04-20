Tendulkar who, asks British Airways; fans troll airline

Mumbai:�Sachin Tendulkar slammed British Airways (BA) on Friday for their poor customer services and his cue was promptly taken up by his legions of fans who trolled the airlines on Twitter for asking the batting maestro's full name. Tendulkar took to Twitter to express his disappointment with the airline's services. Soon after his tweet, BA asked the legend to provide his full name and details.It prompted his vast number of fans around the globe to make fun of the airline online. Tendulkar is currently touring America as part of the Cricket All Stars T20 series, involving retired legendary international cricketers in a bid to promote the sport in the country. After Tendulkar's Sachin Blasters lost to Aussie spin legend Shane Warne's team Warne's Warriors in New York and Houstan, the 42-year-old was on his way to Los Angeles to play the third and final match on Saturday. Tendulkar tweeted out his anger after BA failed to confirm his family members' waiting list tickets despite seats being available. "Angry Disappointed and Frustrated.. #BAdserviceBA Family member's Waitlisted ticket not confirmed despite seats being available," Tendulkar wrote on Friday. "And luggage being tagged by @British_Airways to wrong destination and don't care attitude! #NeveronBA (2/2)," he added. In reply, the airline asked for his full name and other details, which was trolled by thousand of Tendulkar's fans. "Sachin, We're sorry to hear this Sachin, could you please DM us your baggage ref, full name and address so we can look into this for you?" British Airways tweeted on Friday. As soon as Tendulkar tweeted, there were several reactions from his fans, attacking the airline on Twitter.