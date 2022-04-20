Tendulkar warns Indians about South Africa�s Tahir

Mumbai:Sachin Tendulkar on Friday advised Indian players to be wary of South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir in the upcoming home series against the Proteas. �Imran Tahir is one good bowler. They will have to play against him properly and he possibly might be one of the leading bowlers,� the 42-year-old Tendulkar said in Mumbai. Tendulkar, was speaking at an event where digital payment solution firm Oxigen Services signed him as its brand ambassador. India will play 3 T20s, 5 ODI�s and 4 Tests as part of the Mahatma Gandhi-Nelson Mandela series. �I think our (current) team is fantastic team, extremely talented guys and committed guys, I know lot of things are said about players, but I know when it comes to cricket there are no short cuts. I know that guys are committed and its a fantastic team,� Tendulkar said. �This series is going to be an exciting series be it T20, ODI, for me obviously the Test series is something I am looking forward to... great team balance... both side of the fence,� he added. �I have never played against a South African team which was OK side, they were always a very, very strong side and its no different right now. AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla, don�t forget Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel,� he said. Recalling some of his face-offs against South Africa cricket teams, Tendulkar singled out the 1992 Hero Cup semifinal. �See when South Africa first toured India in 1991, that was an incredible experience to play against South Africa, because to see their faces... they were completely shocked to see 100,000 people at Eden Gardens, and the response couldn�t have been better and I was extremely happy and I thought we are going to South Africa, which we did in 1992... incredible reception.�