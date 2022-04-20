Ten shot, one killed, at Detroit block party: Report

Detroit: Ten people were shot, one of them fatally, at a block party in Detroit on Saturday, the Detroit Free Press reported on its web site. Three of the victims were women who ranged from ages 26 to 45, the newspaper said, citing police, who did not yet know the motive. No details were available on the person killed, but a 46-year-old man was in critical condition and two men, ages 21 and 26, were in serious condition. Asst. Chief Steve Dolunt told the Free Press that no children were hit, although many were present when shots were fired on a basketball court where the party was taking place. "I think one individual was the target. The others just happened to be at this party," the paper quoted Dolunt as saying. Police were continuing to investigate and trying to interview witnesses. Reuters