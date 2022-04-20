Ten Senior Rebel Congressmen In UP Shown Doors For Challenging Priyanka

Lucknow: Taking a stern step to curb rebels challenging the authority of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Uttar Pradesh unit of the party expelled for six years, ten senior leaders, mostly former legislators and all AICC members here on Sunday.

The party had served 11 senior Congress leaders show cause notices on November 21 and sought reply within 24 hours.

Party's spokesperson Sidharthpriya Srivastava said here on Sunday that the party was not satisfied with the reply of the leaders and hence expelled them for six years.

However, the party had let off former MLA and AICC member Hafiz Mohammad Umar, who was also given notice.

The show cause notice was served to the 11 senior leaders on the order of former MLA Ajay Rai, but the expulsion order was signed by all the three members of the state disciplinary committee --Ajay Rai, Imran Masood and Shyam Kishore Shukla(All former MLAs).

According to sources, the senior leaders claimed that they have not broken any norms as they held meeting to discuss on how to strengthen the party.

However, some members questioned that how can the state leadership serve them show cause when they are AICC members.

In the letter to these senior leaders, Mr Rai said that their act had tarnished the party's image and the party do not accept such act by the senior party leaders.

The leaders, who were served notices include former MP and AICC member Santosh Singh, ex MLC and AICC member Siraj Mehndi, former state minister and AICC member Ram Krishna Dwivedi, former UP minister and AICC member Satyadeo Tripathi, AICC member Rajendra Singh Solanki , ex MLA and AICC member Madhur Narain Mishra, former MLA and AICC member Hafiz Mohammad Umar, former MLA Vinod Choudhury , former MLA Nek Chandra Pandey, former Youth Congress president Saiyam Prakash Goswami and former Gorakhpur president Sanjeev Singh.

The action was taken after these leaders held a meeting at the residence of Santosh Singh here on November 14 where they reported to have expressed their views about their misconduct in the party.

However, these leaders during the meeting claimed that they have called the gathering to remember former prime minister Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru on his birth anniversary and how to strengthen the party.

On Wednesday last, the party had called all the former legislators in a meeting at the state party office to discuss about the party's December 14 rally at New Delhi but these leaders refused to attend it. UNI