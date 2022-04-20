    Menu
    Ten people killed, 3 injured in rain-related incidents in Pakistan

    April20/ 2022


    Islamabad: At least 10 people were killed and three injured in different rain-related incidents in Pakistan's eastern Punjab province, local media reported.

    According to the reports, a roof collapsed in Tariq Abad area of Okara city of Punjab during a thunderstorm, leaving eight people dead and three injured.

    Local people and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and the injured to a hospital.

    The deceased included three women, four children and a man, while the identity of the injured is not known yet.

    The Pakistan Meteorological Department Monday predicted thunderstorms along with strong winds in different parts of the country.

    —UNI

