Ten more PFI members arrested in UP

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh police have arrested ten more members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) from different districts of the state in the past 24 hours.

So far, 40 members of the PFI have been arrested in UP.

The PFI members have been arrested for allegedly inciting anti-CCA protests.

Some of the arrests are linked to dubious deposits and withdrawals in their bank accounts.

The Enforcement Directorate is already investigating the financial transactions of PFI members and their families and supporters.

Further investigations are underway.

