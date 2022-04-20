Ten language labs to be set up in UP

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to set up 'Language Labs' in ten polytechnics.

To start with, UP government has sanctioned Rs 1.75 crore for the labs which works out to be Rs 17.5 lakh per lab.

The initiative will help students to hone up their communication skills and develop better understanding of languages required in the current competitive regime.

According to a government spokesman, "These labs will particularly come handy for the girl students to get jobs."

The students to be benefited from this included those studying in Government Polytechnic in Etawah, Sanjay Gandhi Polytechnic in Amethi, Savitri Bai Phule Government Polytechnic in Azamgarh apart from Kanpur Dehat, Kaushambhi, Shravasti, Shamli, Kushinagar, Sant Kabir Nagar and MMIT lab in Kasganj under Scheduled Caste Sub Plan (SCSP), a centrally assisted scheme.

—IANS