Ten Lakh Pilgrims Have Visited Kedarnath Since April 25: Uttarakhand Govt

Rudraprayag: A total of 10 lakh pilgrims have visited Kedarnath since the opening of its doors on April 25, an official statement said on Monday.

Rudraprayag District Magistrate Mayur Dixit said that this time an increase of 18 to 20 per cent

"Since the opening of the doors of Kedarnath Dham, ten lakh pilgrims have visited till now. This time an increase of 18 to 20 per cent has been recorded in the number of passengers as compared to the previous yatra. Every day 15 to 16 thousand pilgrims are visiting Kedarnath," DM Mayur Dixit said.

The Char Dham Yatra consists of the four holy shrines: Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath. The Kapat (door) of the Gangotri and Yamunotri opened for devotees on April 22, the auspicious day of Akshay Tritiya. The doors of the Kedarnath Dham opened on April 25 and Badrinath Dham on April 27. The government has put a hold on the online registration for the Kedarnath Dham Yatra until June 15 to control the crowd. —ANI