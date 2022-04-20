Ten killed as bus plunges into gorge in Uttarakhand

Dehradun: At least 10 people were killed and nine others injured when a bus plunged into a 250-metre deep gorge near Kirgani in Uttarakhand's Tehri district on Thursday.

Official sources said that the Uttarakhand State road Transport Corporation bus was carrying 25 passengers.

Kandekhal and Chamba police rushed to the spot and launched rescue and relief operations.

Senior officers of district administration and fire department teams have left for the spot.

Eight passengers were rushed to hospital after extricating them from mangled bus.

Expressing grief over the tragedy, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each of the next of the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

Mr Rawat has wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

He has asked the district administration to speed up rescue and relief works and asked to provide helicopter service at Chamba to rush injured to AIIMS.